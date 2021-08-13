Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 132,778 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 7,471,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

