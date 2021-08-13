Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $789.18. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $717.62. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The company has a market cap of $331.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.