Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,503,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,408,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

