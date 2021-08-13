Status Trading Up 14.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Status has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $334.21 million and approximately $57.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

