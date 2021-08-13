State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

