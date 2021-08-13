State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $56,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 15,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.78. 752,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

