State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 430 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roku were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $369.52 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.36 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 479.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

