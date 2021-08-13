State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 198 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in City were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.