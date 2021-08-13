State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

