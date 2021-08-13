State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $868,000 Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

