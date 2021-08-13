State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $826,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 176,123 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 113,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

