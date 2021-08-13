State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $791,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.