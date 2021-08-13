State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.