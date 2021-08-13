Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

SLFPF stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

