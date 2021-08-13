Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.87 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.