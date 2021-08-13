Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 2,843 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

