Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 614,315 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

