Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.30 million-$47.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.66 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

