Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE SII opened at C$45.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. Sprott has a one year low of C$35.86 and a one year high of C$57.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 69.21%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

