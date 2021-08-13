Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

SPXSF opened at $180.55 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $122.70 and a 1 year high of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

