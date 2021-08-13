Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,520.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $36,007.91 and approximately $5,520.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00378972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

