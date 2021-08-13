Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00293525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036770 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

