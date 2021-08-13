SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 6.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 197,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

