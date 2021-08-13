SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

