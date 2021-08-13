Spaceswap Price Tops $0.27 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

