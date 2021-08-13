S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.