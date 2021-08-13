S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.24. 16,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

