South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in South State by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

