South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.