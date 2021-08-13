Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

SHC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 550,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,578. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

