Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Raised by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

