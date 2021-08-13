SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Head to Head Review

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.63% 12.94% 5.80% Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63%

73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 10.43 $140.32 million $2.66 109.46 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.87 $3.62 billion $4.17 30.99

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 2 4 17 0 2.65 Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $322.77, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $153.96, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Summary

Applied Materials beats SolarEdge Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.