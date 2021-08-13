SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,680,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.