Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €27.71 ($32.60). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.63 ($32.51), with a volume of 2,239,450 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.60 ($31.29).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.41.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

