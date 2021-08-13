SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TLMD traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

