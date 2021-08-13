SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.