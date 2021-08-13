Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.