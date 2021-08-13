Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

