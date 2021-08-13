SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

