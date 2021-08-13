SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.