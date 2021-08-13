SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 500,000 Shares

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 6,277,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $62,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

