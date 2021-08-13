SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.46.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,983. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

