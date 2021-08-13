Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

