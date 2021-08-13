SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $197.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.64.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.