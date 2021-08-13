SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SITIY remained flat at $$38.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. SITC International has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

