Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.60

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 919404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

