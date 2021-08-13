Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 516,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,920. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

