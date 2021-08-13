Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 4,741.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 3,667,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

