Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 4,741.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 3,667,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
