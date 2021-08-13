SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SGMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.29. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

