Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Down 11.4%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) traded down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.34. 127,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 66,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$758.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1909764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,639.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

