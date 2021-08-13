Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sientra worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.